Did Sonu Sood's Simmba beard costs him role in Manikarnika?

bollywood

Unable to rid himself of his facial fuzz for Simmba, Sonu Sood apparently dropped from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Sonu Sood

Thanks to the facial fuzz he sports for Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, Sonu Sood finds himself out of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. mid-day has it that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who featured in Ranaut's 2015 film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is being roped to play Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army, a part that Sood had shot for in the periodic drama.



A previous picture of Sonu Sood from the set of Manikarnika

Sood had found himself in a pickle when he began to grow his beard for Simmba, but had to complete the patchwork of Ranaut's film. It was also suggested that the makers of Manikarnika would tweak the script and include a time leap to justify his different looks. However, a source close to the production says that the alteration is turning out to be a tedious process. "Shooting with Sonu's altered look is proving to be difficult. The makers cannot compromise with the aesthetics. Doing so will mar the continuity of the film. Zeeshan is stepping in for Sonu."

Given that the makers are eyeing the Republic Day weekend to release the film, waiting for Sood's date is also delaying the process, the source says. mid-day reached out to Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain, and Sood, both of whom chose to not comment.

Also read: Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut goes ahead in time for Sonu Sood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates