Did you know that Bhavana Pandey was Seema Khan's first model?

Drama, gossip and all things sassy, Netflix's recently launched reality series, 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is all these things but above all, it is about four lovely women and their golden years of friendship! The ladies, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan caught up over lunch in one of the episodes and Bhavana spilled the beans on some cute memories with her beloved friend Seema!

Little did we know that Bhavana was Seema's muse when she started her label Seema khan years ago. Talking about their friendship, Bhavana Pandey said, "When Seema decided to start her label Seema Khan 21 years back, I was her first model. Her first campaign was shot on me."

The four stunning divas reminisce about their olden days, their friendship and a lot more! Seema and Bhavana are indeed friendship goals and we couldn't ask for a better duo!



Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan in a still from the show.

Seema Khan in a recent interview talked about the show and was it worrisome to give out so much about her life for public consumption. "I never looked at it that way. We did a pilot, so I had a bit of a teaser as to what was to come, and none of this show is scripted. The crew became great friends with all of us and I developed a certain comfort level with them. Even when I talked in my video diaries it was like I was talking to a friend. I was never prepared for anything. Everything was spontaneous. I didn't have any opportunity to be nervous as far as the cameras coming into my home was concerned. They have done it aesthetically. They were sensitive towards us," said Seema in an interview with IANS.

Bhavana Panday in a recent interview talked about her daughters Ananya and Rysa's reaction to the show. Bhavana said, "So actually that I would say, has been one of the most beautiful compliments for me because both my girls, I see a lot of pride on their faces. Especially the last five days they've been telling me Mom this friend of mine said so and so thing and that friend of mine and Ananya's been going for shooting and she's been hearing all good things so that makes me really happy and they're proud girls and I'm happy about that."

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife and Ananya Panday's mother), and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

