Dilip Kumar still in ICU, improving

Dilip Kumar was on Wednesday admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, after he felt uneasy due to chest infection

Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's health is improving at the intensive care unit of a hospital here for treatment of pneumonia, said a family friend.

The 95-year-old actor was on Wednesday admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, after he felt uneasy due to chest infection. The treatment is on for a patch of pneumonia.

"He is in ICU and his condition is improving. Antibiotics are being given intravenously," Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of Dilip Kumar's autobiography, told IANS.

His wife and actress Saira Banu has been by his side. The 95-year-old actor has suffered from respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the problem. A few odd months ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan had visited ailing Dilip Kumar at the latter's Bandra residence. Actress Priyanka Chopra had also paid a visit to the legendary actor.

Actress-wife Saira Banu has been through the actor's thick and thin, and their pair will make you believe in love. They have been married for the past 50 years, and the duo is still going strong.

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in Jwar Bhata. His career has spanned over six decades. He was also seen in films like Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. As an actor, he last graced the silver screen in 1998's Qila.

