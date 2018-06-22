Diljit Dosanjh: Trying something similar to Gangnam Style

Six years after Psy's chartbuster became an international rage, Diljit attempts Punjabi number, complete with a hook step

His portrayal of hockey legend Sandeep Singh for Soorma behind him, Diljit Dosanjh has swiftly moved from the hockey field to the dance floor. Six years after South Korean star Psy's Gangnam Style became a worldwide rage, the singer-actor plans to make a Punjabi number along the lines of the 2012 chartbuster.

Inspired by how Gangnam Style cut across language barriers and countries to emerge a global favourite, Dosanjh says, "We are trying something similar to Gangnam Style. I have composed three songs, of which I will select one. I don't know if I will be able to make it exactly like that because then [it runs the risk of ] becoming gimmicky. But I am currently working towards making a music video," he says, adding that he has also written the numbers.'

It's a no-brainer that one of the reasons behind the popularity of the South Korean song was its unique dance move. Point this out to Dosanjh and he says that he's game to introduce a signature step in his video — one that, he hopes, will catch on in the same way that the hit track did. He says, "We will attempt a unique dance style because dance numbers are enjoyed more by people. They dance at parties where it's played over and over again. Gangnam Style and Despacito are not English songs, and yet, they are popular all over the world. So, I thought why not make a song from India that can become immensely popular across countries?"

