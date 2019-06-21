Dim-sum and more

food

Experience the flavours of Cantonese cuisine at an Andheri eatery

If you're looking to treat yourself to a classy dinner that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, this eatery at Andheri is the place to be. Their menu features a wide array of Cantonese delicacies that include truffle-edamame dumplings, crystal dumplings, chive jiaozi, chicken xo dumplings, and charcoal prawn dumplings amongst more.

In addition, they are also serving cocktails made with Asian flavours such as bhut jolokia mule, wasabi martini, upside down old fashion, oriental sour and green jade garden. For a complete experience of their menu, a dimsum and drinks package has been introduced where patrons can indulge in two cocktails and three dimsum baskets

per person.

ON Tonight, 9 pm

AT Yazu - Pan Asian Supper Club, Lokhandwala, Andheri West. CALL 8928828383

COST Rs 1245 per person

