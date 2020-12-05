Dinner time for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood celebrities have begun to dine out, have lunches and even enjoy holidays, not to mention their fondness for Maldives. All this has happened ever since the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed. The next ones to have dinner together are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

On Thursday night, Shilpa and Raj invited buddies Genelia, Riteish and Dheeraj Deshmukh for a food-tasting session ahead of the opening of their restaurant in Worli. They checked out the decor, the new menu and sampled some of the dishes. "My first night out and dinner in nine months with great food, fun and friends, [sic]" posted Shilpa.

Posting a picture with all of them, Genelia shared a lovely caption and thanked Raj and Shilpa for a lovely evening. Have a look at the post right here:

Genelia's film, It's My Life, directed by Anees Bazmee and also starring Nana Patekar and Harman Baweja, finally released directly on satellite recently. The film was shot more than a decade ago and finally saw the lights of the day. The actress is also known for films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Coming to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the couple recently completed 11 years of marriage. Speaking about becoming a dad for the second time, Kundra told mid-day, "We love being parents, and we loved every bit of it with Viaan Raj [son]. Now, the joy and happiness have doubled with Samisha. We have wanted a second one for a long time. God was kind, and science was in our favour. This child is the answer to all our prayers, mostly Viaan's. This feeling is surreal."

Shilpa Shetty spoke about motherhood and raising her kids. She said, "I don't care to pay too much attention to other people's opinions and judgments about me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities, but the same amount of love, if not more."

