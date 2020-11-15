Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens up on motherhood: I want my child to value what is being given to him

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is mommy to two kids - son Viaan and daughter Samisha. The actress welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy in February this year, and the family has been ecstatic about the lovely little addition.

Speaking about becoming a dad for the second time, Raj Kundra had told mid-day, "We love being parents, and we loved every bit of it with Viaan Raj [son]. Now, the joy and happiness have doubled with Samisha. We have wanted a second one for a long time. God was kind, and science was in our favour. This child is the answer to all our prayers, mostly Viaan's. This feeling is surreal."

Now, in a chat with Neha Dhupia on her chat show JioSaavn No Filter Neha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spoke about motherhood and raising her kids. She said, "I don't care to pay too much attention to other people's opinions and judgments about me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities, but the same amount of love, if not more."

She added, "And I just want my child to be grounded, I want to keep it real for him, so he is reprimanded when he does something wrong, he has to be polite and kind and a good human being. At the end of it all, we are trying to give him the best of everything and unapologetically so because I feel if my parents could afford it they would've done the same with us. But at the same time, to make him value what is being given to him. That is something that we pay a lot of attention to, Raj and I. Raj is a great parent also."

Sharing as how husband Raj is the wind beneath her wings, Shilpa said, "I don't think I could've gone out there and achieved all the stuff that I have after my marriage if not for him, even now after Samisha coming into our lives. We do the balancing act between Raj and me. You have to share the load."

