Shilpa Shetty: If I had any clue of what Big Brother would entail, wouldn't have said yes

Shilpa Shetty recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's show, JioSaavn No Filter Neha 5, and spilled the beans about a lot of things. She talked about the reality show Big Brother, which she won in 2006 and also talked about how she wouldn't have entered the house.

When asked about the show, this is what the actress had to say, "I didn't expect anything. I think that's why I went in. If I had any clue or inkling of what it would entail, I don't think I would've said yes. But I'm happy I did because I felt it just suddenly, I just grew up after going on that show. I was very guarded before that."

When asked if she would participate in a reality show now, she answered, "No. You know the situation was different then. I was footloose and fancy free and today I have two kids. I don't even get out to go to work. So, I want to do everything, I do businesses that I can just run from my house. Even now for me to get out and shoot is cumbersome because I don't want to be complacent but I'm not someone who aims to do something. There is no goal."

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Shares Video Of Her 'Sunday Binge', Says 'Can't Resist Vada Pav'

Shilpa Shetty went on to host the second season of the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss. She has also completed 27 years in the Hindi film industry, starting her career with Baazigar in 1993, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She took to her Instagram account to express how she feels in this nearly three-decade journey:

She was last seen in 2007 in Life In A Metro and Apne and is now gearing up for two consecutive films, Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan, and Hungama 2, filmed by Priyadarshan. The former was supposed to release on June 5 and the latter on August 14 but were postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra's Eiffel Tower Proposal: It's Just Five Carats. This Is Not What I Imagined

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news