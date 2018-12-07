Dipa Karmakar recalls 'starstruck' meeting with Sania Mirza in Rio with this throwback picture

other-sports

Sania Mirza and Dipa Karmakar

India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar posted this throwback picture with tennis player Sania Mirza on Twitter and wrote, "The Rio Olympics were an eye opener for me. I was star-struck as I interacted with legends of Indian sport. I was over the moon when @MirzaSania and her mother joined us for breakfast after I qualified for the vault final and wished me the best."

Sania Mirza was quick to reply on Dipa's post. She wrote, "I am so humbled Dipa .. you are a star and may you reach greater heights of success .. much love to you and hope to see you soon again."

