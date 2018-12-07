Dipa Karmakar recalls 'starstruck' meeting with Sania Mirza in Rio with this throwback picture
Sania Mirza was quick to reply on Dipa Karmakar's post. She wrote, "I am so humbled Dipa .. you are a star and may you reach greater heights of success."
India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar posted this throwback picture with tennis player Sania Mirza on Twitter and wrote, "The Rio Olympics were an eye opener for me. I was star-struck as I interacted with legends of Indian sport. I was over the moon when @MirzaSania and her mother joined us for breakfast after I qualified for the vault final and wished me the best."
View this post on Instagram
The Rio Olympics were an eye opener for me. I was star-struck as I interacted with legends of Indian sport. I was over the moon when @mirzasaniar and her mother joined us for breakfast after I qualified for the Vault final and wished me the best. This picture is from 2016 Rio Olympics when I bumped into her and is a part of my book the Small Wonder. link in bio for Pre-order
Sania Mirza was quick to reply on Dipa's post. She wrote, "I am so humbled Dipa .. you are a star and may you reach greater heights of success .. much love to you and hope to see you soon again."
Also Read: Sania Mirza shares cute photo with newborn son Izhaan
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
PM lauds Dipa Karmakar on historical qualification for Rio Olympics