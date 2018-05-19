Disha Patani a fan of Priyanka Chopra

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father"

Actress Disha Patani, who will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film "Bharat", says she is a big fan of the actor. Priyanka on Friday welcomed Disha on board for the film. "Welcome Disha Patani to 'Bharat'. This is lovely! Bareilly is representing!" she tweeted.'

Disha replied: "Thank you so much. I am your biggest fan and I am so so excited to be a part of it, Big hug. Can't wait." The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features superstar Salman Khan. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

