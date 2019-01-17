Disha Patani: Don't mess with me training!

bollywood

Disha Patani is an epitome of the fit body, and the actress shares a lot of workout videos and images on her social media platform

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat as a trapeze artist, shared a workout video on Wednesday, and this has already taken the internet by storm. The actress posted: "Dont mess with me training @mmamatrixofficial with my coach @alanfenandes #thepathofthewarrior @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff "

Disha Patani, who is known for her sultry body and pretty face stands tall as a fitness artist in the entire young Bollywood brigade. The actress, who is said to be the rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak, and her social media account is proof enough.

It is also said that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff headed to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. The rumoured couple did not share any pictures of them together. However, but the netizens were smart enough to predict that the couple is spending quality time at the island. Both Tiger and Disha kept sharing photos and videos from the picturesque location which was proof enough to understand that the Baaghi 2 pair is celebrating the festive season together.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

