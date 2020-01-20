Disha Patani raises the temperature in this red bikini from the sets of Malang

Disha Patani is known for posting a series of bikini posts on the Instagram account. The actress is well in shape, courtesy - her intense workout regime and Martial Arts. Disha's latest sun-kissed Instagram post is raising the mercury level multi-folds. Dressed in a red bikini, Disha is hotness personified in this picture.

The picture is clicked on a beach, where Disha was shooting for her upcoming film, Malang. Disha's fit body and the sultry look is perfectly highlighted in this photo. Before going further, let's take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram #malangðÂ§ÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJan 18, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

The Baaghi 2 actress is very religious when it comes to hitting the gym. From performing martial arts to practising acrobatic stunts and parkour, the actress is leaving no stone unturned for her next film, Malang. Disha underwent special training and learned how to ride the ATV Bike and mastered the process in a day as a beginner as it is definitely a task to ride on bumpy roads and these bikes are really heavy in weight as well. The actress also trained for an underwater kissing scene and underwent training for the same.

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Disha Patani in crucial roles, and all of them have one reason to kill. The film is all set to release on February 7. Post Malang, Disha will be teaming up with Salman Khan again, romancing him on the big screen with Radhe. Then she will have Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates