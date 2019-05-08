Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with this new still from Bharat

bollywood

Disha Patani shares the screen space with Salman Khan, and the chemistry has been stealing all the thunder with their song from the movie

Disha Patani and Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Bollywood has been surprising the audience with fresh pairings, and ever since the trailer of Bharat has released, there has been a lot of buzz.

In the released trailer of Bharat, right after Salman Khan’s entry, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress, bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop dead gorgeous as a glowing shell in a yellow saree, blazing through the screens.

Recently, Disha Patani took to her social media and shared yet another picture of her and Salman Khan from the circus sequence and the actress looks mesmerizing in silver.

In the picture, Disha seems to be amidst the climax of a scene with head held up high looking absolutely stunning riding on the back of her partner Salman Khan, leaving the audience curious for the film with this sneak peek.

The first song from the album 'Slow Motion' has garnered immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani shaking a leg with the superstar Salman Khan is a treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with the unusual slow motion.

Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also the first Indian face for the International brands.

The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine. Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

