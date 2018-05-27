Disha Patani sizzles in swimsuit as she beats the heat, see photos

Disha Patani is raising the temperatures high with her super hot pictures on Instagram account



Disha Patani is beating the heat in style. The actress is a big sensation on social media with close to 12 million followers. Ever since her debut in films from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has stolen hearts with her captivating and infectious smile.

The actress recently posted a photo of hers on a yacht donning a balck bikini. The cool breeze brushing against her hair makes her look gorgeous. As usual, Disha Patani's Instagram comment section was filled with comments praising her. For some reason, this post reminds of Kajol in a black saree in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On the other hand, Disha delivered a box-office hit with Baaghi 2 with beau Tiger Shroff. It was their onscreen chemistry and action stunts that won people's hearts. Off late, the actress has been roped in as face of many high-end brands and fitness products.

After Baaghi 2, Disha has bagged another big-ticket film with Salman Khan. The film will also feature Priyanka Chopra, which is touted as her comeback film in Bollywood. In fact, Priyanka welcomed Disha in an adorable manner on Twitter. The desi girl had writte, "Welcome Disha Patani to 'Bharat'. This is lovely! Bareilly is representing (sic)!"

To which, Patani replied as claiming to be Priyanka's biggest fan. She had written, "Thank you so much. I am your biggest fan and I am so so excited to be a part of it, Big hug. Can't wait (sic)."

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

