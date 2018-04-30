Disha Patani spotted bonding big time with Tiger Shroff's mum; So is it official?

A while back, there was buzz that Tiger Shroff's mom did not exactly warm up to her boy's girlfriend as she found Disha Patani too controlling



Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani

Yesterday, Tiger Shroff, with mum Ayesha and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, was spotted at a Bandra restaurant. Ayesha and Disha were seen bonding big time. They held hands while exiting the venue and giggled like school girls.



Tiger Shroff

A while back, there was buzz that the star mom did not exactly warm up to her boy's girlfriend as she found her too controlling. Have they put aside their differences or were they playing to the paparazzi?

Well, on the work front, they say a hit film spells a flood of offers. But that's not the case for Disha Patani. Her last outing, Baaghi 2, with Tiger Shroff, roared at the box office, but the youngster waits for something interesting to come her way. She is shooting for the Tamil historical drama, Sanghamitra, which will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. She was roped in when original choice Shruti Haasan opted out. Disha may be in no hurry but B-Town is all about making hay while the sun shines.

