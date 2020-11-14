Disha Patani treats fans with stunning bikini pictures from her beach outing

Actor Disha Patani on Friday treated her fans with a stunning picture of herself from her beach vacation. The 'Baaghi 2,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself where she is seen sporting a red coloured bikini that had blue imprints on it. While one of the pictures captures Disha from her side profile as she looks at the sea, the other one sees her walking by the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

She chose not to reveal much about her vacation and kept her caption minimal with just a bright sun emoji. The 28-year-old actor also shared several more pictures from her vacation but did not reveal the location.

Also Read: See Photo: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dine out together, keep their mask mode on

Disha Patani was constantly working towards her upcoming work schedule despite the lockdown, The actress was seen fulfilling brand commitments during the tough times faced by the entire world. She has already resumed her shoot schedule for her upcoming film Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

The actress kick-started her acting journey with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold story to her latest being Malang— Disha has delivered a wide variety of characters and is considered the epitome of hotness.

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Here's how Disha Patani is prepping up for the Salman Khan starrer

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news