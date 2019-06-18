Disha Patani's green maxi dress is a wardrobe essential; buy it here

bollywood-fashion

Disha Patani was spotted with Tiger Shroff at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a green maxi dress during the outing

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Disha Patani opted for a pretty green coloured floral maxi dress, and fashionistas can't stop fawning over her recent casual look. Disha was out for brunch with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar. Check it out!

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Women's Skater Maxi Dress:

This trendy dress is a pure stunner and makes an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. This dress gives you flawless shape and will keep you comfy all day long. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look! Adorned with a contemporary style, this dress gives a feminine effect. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 874 only.

Printed Maxi Dress with Waist tie up:

This printed maxi dress with a round neck makes it one of the best in the wardrobe. Easy to wear, this dress is the perfect combination of comfort and fashion. The dress can be flaunted at your office party or a day out with friends. Pair it up with black heels, a box clutch and gold fringe earrings. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 799 only.

Anarkali Maxi Dress:

These long dresses make comfort and style easy to attain. Whether you're feeling flirty and floral, lovely in lace, or pretty in print, our maxis will meet all of your moods! Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 911 only.

Floral Printed Maxi Dress:

The refined colour scheme of this dress makes it visually appealing. Designed for excellence, it will surely complement your figure. Make your date special as you flaunt yourself in this dress. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 499 only.

Also Read: Here's how you can style it better than the B-town beauties

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates