Search

Here's how you can style it better than the B-town beauties

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 16:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Alia Bhatt, who was snapped in a chic red stripe dress for the screening of Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted, you can buy it too at affordable prices

Here's how you can style it better than the B-town beauties
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is a teen-sensation and an inspiration to many, was snapped wearing chic red and pink striped dress for the special screening of India's Most Wanted, hosted at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. Check it out!

alia-bhattAlia Bhatt/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress looked pretty in this striped dress, which she paired with white and yellow stilettoes. Now, you can dress better than B-town celebrities, and if you want to nail a fashionable look just like Alia, here's how you can shop for it on Amazon at affordable prices.

Stripe Shift Dress:

Elevate your gloomy rainy days with a hint of stripes. Buy a monochrome stripe dress only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 544. Shop here.

White Midi Dress:

A button down dress with yellow stripes all over it. A perfect pick for your strolls. Style this dress with a pair of tan sandals and a pair of bohemian hoops. You can get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 909 only. Shop here

Vertical Stripes Designed Midi Dress:

Spruce up your wardrobe with a dress available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 479 only. 

Ruffle V-Neck Loose Striped Dress:

Soft and comfortable, this striped dress will surely add a unique charm to your casual as well as party look. This one will surely give you flawless shape. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 1389 only.

Also Read: Get trendy like Kiara Advani with these five ripped jeans from Amazon

Top Entertainment Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

alia bhattandherifashionbollywood newsamazonAffiliate

Kasa Kai Mumbai: Maliaka Arora and Sarvesh Shashi teaching RJ Archana Yoga techniques

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK