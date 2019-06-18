Here's how you can style it better than the B-town beauties

bollywood-fashion

Alia Bhatt, who was snapped in a chic red stripe dress for the screening of Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted, you can buy it too at affordable prices

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is a teen-sensation and an inspiration to many, was snapped wearing chic red and pink striped dress for the special screening of India's Most Wanted, hosted at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress looked pretty in this striped dress, which she paired with white and yellow stilettoes. Now, you can dress better than B-town celebrities, and if you want to nail a fashionable look just like Alia, here's how you can shop for it on Amazon at affordable prices.

Stripe Shift Dress:

Elevate your gloomy rainy days with a hint of stripes. Buy a monochrome stripe dress only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 544. Shop here.

White Midi Dress:

A button down dress with yellow stripes all over it. A perfect pick for your strolls. Style this dress with a pair of tan sandals and a pair of bohemian hoops. You can get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 909 only. Shop here.

Vertical Stripes Designed Midi Dress:

Spruce up your wardrobe with a dress available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 479 only.

Ruffle V-Neck Loose Striped Dress:

Soft and comfortable, this striped dress will surely add a unique charm to your casual as well as party look. This one will surely give you flawless shape. Shop here at the discounted price of Rs 1389 only.

