Diva Punjabi leads YMCA to team trophy

The winners at the YMCA anual swimming gala in Agripada

Diva Punjabi, with three golds, was the star performer among the girls as Khar Gymkhana aggregated 100 points to bag the team championship in the 47th YMCA annual swimming gala at their swimming pool in Agripada yesterday.

Among the boys, Mulund Swimming Pool pipped MLWB to claim the boys honours with 52 points. Rishabh Choubey from Goregaon Sports Club won the men's individual trophy, with 28 points. He won four gold medals - three of them being in record-breaking timings. The women's honours went to Ozone's Nikita Rane with 15 points.

