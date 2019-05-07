Divya Dutta gets body-shamed; actress gives the troll an epic reply

bollywood

Divya Dutta gave the troll a piece of her mind.

Divya Dutta. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/divyadutta25

While social media has opened up a lot of avenues and given the celebrities a chance to directly interact with their fans, a negative aspect that is throwing major shade is the incessant trolling. Many take advantage of the anonymity offered by social media and use it to make insensitive and uncalled for comments on social media.

Recently, National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta posted a few pictures on Instagram from media interactions, and while many were all praise, one user tried to body shame her, and commented, "Big T**s". Instead of ignoring, Dutta decided to call out the practice of trolling, and schooled the user just right. She commented "yes man!! Big t**s!! So?? Shut up. N stop being obsessed n objectifying women.. there's so much more to a woman. Did u ever see t smile o the glint in the eyes??? No am sorry expecting too much!!disgusting . Pls don't post here."

View this post on Instagram And I wondered what just happened!!! Inbtween interviews!!! A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) onMay 4, 2019 at 2:50am PDT

When asked about the incident, she said , "Respecting women and treating them right is something that needs to be taught at home and school and when you still don't learn, make them stand in the middle of the road and teach them."

On the professional front, Divya Dutta recently collaborated for an ad shoot with renowned filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Pradeep Sarkar has shot for many ads with the actress in the past. The public service ad is for oral contraceptives.

When asked about collaborating with Sarkar and backing issue based commercials, Divya said. She said "I have shot for many ads with him earlier. It was lovely to come together again". Divya who has done many ads related to social awareness in the past said "It is a small way of contributing to help certain causes. I believe awareness is the first step in tackling any issue."

