Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate wedding anniversary in a unqiue way

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya celebrated completing three years of married life in a "unique" way on Monday

Pic: Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actors in the telly town. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star along with her husband Vivek Dahiya were all set to host the pre-launch episode of the upcoming dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with actor-husband Vivek Dahiya. However, after returning from Macau, where they were on a vacation, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor caught fever and his health deteriorated to a level that he had to be hospitalised

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated completing three years of married life in a "unique" way on Monday. Vivek is currently hospitalised, so the couple's family decided to surprise him. They landed up at the hospital with a cake at midnight.

"Unique anniversary bring in is this... When the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us. Vivek and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake. Happy anniversary love," Divyanka wrote on Instagram along with images of the low-key celebrations.

Vivek, too, took to social media to wish his wife.

"Through good times and bad, through sickness and health... Thanks for giving me these beautiful three years... Happy anniversary my love," he wrote.

The duo got married in 2016 after falling in love on the sets of the television show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Due to Vivek Dahiya's health condition, he won't be able to participate in Nach Baliye with wife Divyanka Tripathi, and therefore, they had to opt out of the show. Giving some more deets about Nach Baliye 9, the show's pre-launch shoot has begun and actress Raveena Tandon will be judging the show with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Divyanka and Vivek had emerged as Nach Baliye 8's winner. As for now, Salman Khan will also be seen in a few episodes as he is producing the show. Not just this, the superstar is also producing a comedy show on another channel.

