Diwali 2020: The Best of Indian Mithai with a Modern Twist



Every region has its distinct festivals, rituals, and delicacies. But what cannot be denied is the central role of the Indian mithai, regardless of the occasion. Loaded with nostalgia, mithai isn’t simply a burst of flavours; it is a bite of your childhood, a walk down memory lane from when you didn’t bother keeping a track of how many you’d had. If food is an art form, evolution and experimentation are key to the sustained popularity of everything which is loved en masse.



Brands across the country are owning up traditional delicacies and infusing them with unique flavours. Many patisseries and sweet shops are offering their own take on the classics. With Diwali just round the corner, we’ve cherry-picked 5 of the best Indian Mithai makers for you to relish from the safety of your homes.



Mithai for the health-conscious

Do you love mithai but are health conscious? Gur Chini is the perfect alternative for you. They use the stevia plant and different kinds of dates such as Kustaw, Medjool, and Deglet Nour as natural sweeteners, enabling them to offer a no sugar collection. Manuka, Buckwheat, Rosemary, and Garchia are used as flavour enhancers to retain the traditional taste for health conscious consumers. Their Assorted Ghewar Box (Rs 1600) with Kesar, Wild Rose, Alphonso Bikaneri, Malai Rabdi, and Kiwi flavours and Ladoo for Life Box (Rs 1100) with 16 different flavours including Italian brut Pistachio Ladoo, Assorted dry fruit Ladoo, Rose Motichoor Ladoo, and Indonesian Coconut Ladoo work best for those who wish to try a wide array of options. With stores across India in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR, Gur Chini ships across the country and globally.



Delhi’s decadence

Arq has been one of the leading names when it comes to artisanal mithai in India. A brand fuelled by passion and aimed at celebrating the traditional art of mithai making, Arq offers several modern twists to our beloved mithais. Besan Truffle Caramel Peda (besan ladoo filled with dark Belgian chocolate), Coffee Bite, and Banoffee Laddoo are some of the must try items here. The Delhi-based establishment is offering to deliver their delectable sweets in Arq Pods (their version of safe and hygienic packaging). Flavours available for shipping include Caramel Pedha (caramel with dulce de leche filling) and Cashew Raspey (slow kneaded Goan cashews and khoya with Raspberry Coulis), you can opt for different kinds of boxed sets (Rs 1100 onwards) as per your taste and preferences.



Ladoo paradise

Delhi based sweet shop, Khoya offers a wide variety of signature barfis. Unlike fusions which attract you with their novelty, Khoya’s concoctions are a result of our favourite mithais blended with new flavours. Their Pink Coconut Ladoo, Rose Peda, Kesar Paan Supari, and Cocolate Barfi are mouth-watering. You can order an assorted box of 3 (Rs 300), box of 10 (Rs 1000), box of 16 (Rs 1500), or box of 36 (Rs 3000). The bigger the box, the more the variety. They have also launched their curated gift boxes (Rs 1450 onwards) with incense sticks by Phool and candles by Kama Ayurveda. Khoya delivers Pan-India, do call them to arrange delivery.



Ornamentally yours

A boutique Indian dessert brand, Ornamental Mithai ships out its delicious goodness all over the country and abroad from Mumbai. Their preservative-free sweets are made out of natural ingredients. The charm of the traditional mithai blends with modern flavours in its offerings such as Sea Salt Caramel Atta Ladoo, Coconut Black Sesame Ladoo, and Red Velvet Barfi. The Global Delivery Mithai (Rs 1500) is a box of 20 exotic sweets which is assured to reach safely. For Pan-India deliveries, you can also order a box of Kaju emojis (Rs 300 for box of 5).



Boozy goodness

Nihira claims to be a luxury mithai brand that caters to Millennials. With signature offerings such as Mulled Wine Halwa (flavours of spiced wine with grainy texture), Mojito Ladoos, Whiskey Ladoos, Gin and Cranberry Ladoos (infusion of gin and texture of cranberries), and Sambuca and Grape Ladoos (juicy grapes and Italian anise), they’ve not only challenged the norm but also found a new audience. The ultimate comfort of a ladoo steeped in our favourite flavours. The Blueberry Barfi (a blend of blueberry and khoya), and Bubblegum Barfi are sure to bring childhood memories back. Using only organic ingredients, Nihira has managed to create mithais which are a refined update and an experience in itself. They ship Pan-India and you may want to place an order for their boxed sets from the Mirage Collection (Rs 400 onwards) and liquor desired boxes (Rs 800 onwards).

