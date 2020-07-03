Diwali dhamaka at the box office by Salman Khan's Radhe?

He may have missed his Eid date with the audience, but Salman Khan will leave no stone unturned to make up for it. Considering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has only 10 days of shoot left, the superstar is keen that the actioner hit the marquee on Diwali, thus gaining the advantage of a festival release.

A trade source reveals that Khan doesn't want to delay Radhe's release any further as he wants to train his focus on director Abhiraj Minawala's next, Guns of North. "The post-production of Radhe is underway with Ajay Devgn's NY VFXWaala handling the film's special effects. He is eager to return to the set and film the pending portions, which includes a song. Once he has wrapped up the shoot, the superstar will begin work on Guns of North and Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman thinks Diwali will be the perfect window for Radhe as Christmas is too far," says the source.



Stills from Kumar’s Sooryavanshi; Vijay's Master

If Radhe is ready for a November release, it will find competitors in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Vijay's Master, which will also release in Hindi. The Vijay-led movie may bag a considerable number of screens like KGF: Part 1 did when it released alongside Zero (2018). Trade analyst Atul Mohan believes a three-way clash will be an imprudent idea. "The makers should sit across the table and chart out the possible releases so that there is no scope for a clash. In the past, three to four big films would release on Diwali, and they would all farewell. But, now, we need to focus on the survival [of theatres and producers]. We need to plan things in such a way that everybody lands on their feet."

