DJ Khaled saves friend from drowning

hollywood

The accident happened after the pair went out for a ride on the waves off the Florida coast

DJ Khaled

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker jumped into the Atlantic ocean to save his music producer friend Ayo Juan from drowning on Thursday. The accident happened after the pair went out for a ride on the waves off the Florida coast.

In a video footage obtained by TMZ, Khaled is filmed cracking jokes as the Coast Guard officials and he helped Juan get safely to land after he was unable to climb back onto his water vehicle. Khaled has plenty of experience regarding the dangers of jet skis after infamously getting lost at sea himself in December, 2015, while attempting to find his way home from Rick Ross' Miami mansion.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever