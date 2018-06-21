Search

Do you know who's Kangana Ranaut's new friend?

Jun 21, 2018, 16:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Kangana Ranaut and her Mental Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon are making the most of their London schedule

Do you know who's Kangana Ranaut's new friend?
Kangana Ranaut and Kanika Dhillon

Kangana Ranaut has struck up a friendship with Mental Hai Kya's writer Kanika Dhillon. The unit is currently shooting for Prakash Kovelamudi's film in England. Kanika is Kovelamudi's wife. After the day's wrap-up, the girls embark on a food trail on the streets of London.

Check out some pictures of Kangana chilling in London:

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 in Queen.

Also Read: Here's why Shahid Kapoor bowed out of IIFA 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Kangana Ranaut is on a brand new mission

Tags

kangana ranautbollywood news