Do you know who's Kangana Ranaut's new friend?

Kangana Ranaut and her Mental Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon are making the most of their London schedule

Kangana Ranaut has struck up a friendship with Mental Hai Kya's writer Kanika Dhillon. The unit is currently shooting for Prakash Kovelamudi's film in England. Kanika is Kovelamudi's wife. After the day's wrap-up, the girls embark on a food trail on the streets of London.

Check out some pictures of Kangana chilling in London:

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 in Queen.

