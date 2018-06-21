Do you know who's Kangana Ranaut's new friend?
Kangana Ranaut and her Mental Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon are making the most of their London schedule
Kangana Ranaut has struck up a friendship with Mental Hai Kya's writer Kanika Dhillon. The unit is currently shooting for Prakash Kovelamudi's film in England. Kanika is Kovelamudi's wife. After the day's wrap-up, the girls embark on a food trail on the streets of London.
Check out some pictures of Kangana chilling in London:
#Repost @kanika.d (@get_repost) ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» Mentals night out... #Mentalhaikya #aboutlastnight @team_kangana_ranaut #prakashkovelamudi @ruchikaakapoor .. Let there be laughter in a glass of wine..let there be madness in the toffee desserts.. have a gin cocktail that makes u insane ...to find that one melody that keeps u sane!
Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 in Queen.
