Donald Trump Junior's wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

In this file photo taken on July 21, 2016 Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa Trump look on during the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 2016. The wife of Donald Trump Jr, the US president's eldest son, filed for divorce on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in New York, according to several American media reports. Vanessa Trump, nee Haydon, married Donald Jr in November 2005. The couple, both 40, have five children between the ages of three and 10. According to multiple media reports, the former model filed for an uncontested divorce, meaning proceedings will not include a dispute over custody and assets. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced. Vanessa Trump, a former model, is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son, according to a public court record filed yesterday. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.

The couple, both 40 years old, married in 2005 and have five children. The Trump Organization, where Donald Trump Jr. is an executive, didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The court filing didn't include the names of the couple's lawyers. Vanessa Trump's engagement and marriage to Donald Trump Jr. had been a subject of tabloid fascination in New York long before her father-in-law, Donald Trump, entered politics.

At the time of their engagement, there were unflattering stories about how Trump Jr. had accepted a free diamond ring from a jewellery merchant in New Jersey in exchange for staging a recreation of his wedding proposal outside the store for reporters and TV cameras.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

