My boyfriend wants to marry me, but I feel rushed

My boyfriend wants me to marry him, but we have only been together for a year and I feel rushed. I'm afraid of rejecting him though, because he may leave me. What do I do?

You can't worry about the end of a relationship if it means being dishonest with yourself. If you're not comfortable, he should respect that. And if he walks away, it means he doesn't value your opinion and can't give you the time and space you need.

I am in a long distance relationship with a guy and we have been apart from a little over a year now. I feel sorry for him because he has to stay away from me and am seriously considering asking him to date someone else for a while, until I return, just so he has some companionship. I have told him that I don't mind if he has a physical relationship with someone, too, but he says that is a very bad idea and wants me to stop making this suggestion. It's not as if I don't trust him, because we were together for a long time before I moved to another city, so I am really okay with this if it makes him happier. I feel awful about him being lonely, because it doesn't affect me as much as it affects him. I think what I am asking him to do is selfless and he should accept it. Will this damage our relationship?

If he is perfectly comfortable with waiting for you, are you trying to sabotage your relationship on purpose? You may have the most selfless reasons, but why are you deliberately pushing him towards other people when he says he is perfectly okay with the way things are? You may be able to dissociate yourself from him and see other people, but not everyone sees things the same way. If he's uncomfortable with the idea, it means the potential damage is very real. I suggest you think about this a lot more.

