Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dry Day dialogue promo will leave you in splits

After Ayushmann Khurrana proved his mettle with slice-of-life films, a far cry from the typical Bollywood superhero, the audience curiously waits for his releases. His upcoming film, Dream Girl seems to be one of the most anticipated films since Khurrana slips into the character of a woman, named Pooja.

The trailer of Dream Girl has won hearts and the film's quiry plot has certainly become the talk of the town. Setting the mojo, the makers have released a dialogue promo from the film, Dry Day. The video has Manjot Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in a bar. Seemingly, Manjot is the bar-owner, and police enquires him why has he opened his bar on a dry day. To which, the actor says that he is here with his girlfriend (Ayushmann Khurrana), and to prove him right, the latter speaks in a girl's voice.

Take a look at the promo here:

Isn't it hilarious?

A few days ago, the makers, Balaji Motion Pictures shared a video of Ayushmann Khurrana's transformation into his onscreen character, Pooja. The actor has practised really hard on voice modulation and adapting the mannerisms of a girl.

Talking about slipping into the skin of Pooja's character, in an interview with mid-day, the 34-year-old said, "I had to deliver 25 percent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Giving some more insights about it, the Vicky Donor actor added, "The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural [deep] baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn't one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure."

Dream Girl's trailer has received a thumbs up from both, audience and critics alike. Apart from Ayushmann, the film has an ensemble cast of Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl releases on September 13, 2019.

