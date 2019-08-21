Dream Girl song launch: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha rock the floor

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana will be lending a female voice to the characters of Sita and Draupadi in Dream Girl, which adds a feather to his cap and a twist to the storyline.

Ayushmaan Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at the launch of Dream Girl's song Dil Ka Telephone. All Pics/Yogen Shah

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Dream Girl. Last week, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. On August 14, they released the first song from the film, Radhe Radhe, and on Tuesday, released the second song titled Dil Ka Telephone.

Dil Ka Telephone is composed by Meet Bros, and sung by Meet Bros Ft. Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz and showcases Ayushmann singing in a female voice in the song. Check out the song here:

At the song launch event in Mumbai, the actors stayed true to their characters, rocking the floor with their outfits. Ayushmann reached the event wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans, and pink sports shoes.



Ayushmann Khurrana at the song launch event. All Pics/Yogen Shah

What caught our eye was his adorable printed blue suit. He teamed up his look with a red headband. It seems even the dog is surprised with his attire and wishes to probe further!



Ayushmann Khurrana at the song launch event

On the other hand, Nushrat unleashed her traditional avatar, donning a green sari and red blouse. She completed her attire with golden heels and green and red bangles.



Nushrat Bharucha at the event

In an earlier interview, she had mentioned how it was a laugh riot working with Ayushmann. Nushrat trained Ayushmann for his alter character Pooja and taught him some comical female mannerisms.



Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at the song launch event

Sharing an anecdote, Nushrat said, "It was quite hilarious. When Ayushmann wore a lehenga for the first time I asked him where the cancan for the skirt was and the minute he saw what it is he squealed saying cancannot. It was just fun pulling his leg. The only thing missing were the heels and then he would probably give all of us actresses a run for our money."

Speaking about Dream Girl, the movie is set against the backdrop of Mathura. Talking about dubbing in a female voice for the film, Ayushmann Khurrana told mid-day, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

He further added, "The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural [deep] baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn't one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and a twist to the storyline. The movie also stars a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana settles on Rs 3.5 crore deal for an advertisement

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates