Dream Girl trailer: Makers of Ayushmann's film receive more than 75,000 calls on the IVR number

Dream Girl is a quirky family entertainer. This Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer is already winning hearts.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at the trailer launch of Dream Girl. Pic/Yogen Shah

After the trailer release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, the makers of the film were sent into a tizzy by receiving more than 75,000 calls on the IVR number displayed at the end of the trailer and poster. This was directly in lieu of the fact that the trailer of Dream Girl sees Ayushmann Khurana beautifully modulate his voice to that of a woman and for his listeners, Ayushmann is their dream girl, Pooja who listens to their problems and pacifies them.

As per the representatives of this film, Dream Girl, they stated that the makers started receiving calls on their IVR right after the trailer was released. In about two hours they had received 75673 calls. Simultaneously the team also started getting messages on WhatsApp as well and asked if they could connect to the Dream Girl. The callers also started calling on the Whatsapp trying to connect through video and audio calling.

In the span of just two hours after the trailer release, the number of calls received were 52993 on WhatsApp, 167274 incoming messages and 209398 outgoing messages on chat. But that's not all, the makers saw the real frenzy when in the evening almost 1000 people were calling simultaneously on WhatsApp. Never in the history of any film has this happened and it just shows the brilliant marketing that the team of Dream Girl has been able to achieve!

Dream Girl is a quirky family entertainer. This Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer is already winning hearts. The trailer of this film was released a few days ago. After the trailer was released, it garnered over 15 million views in less than 24 hours. Fans have really loved the concept of this film and are waiting to watch this fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha. National Award-winner Ayushmann will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and uniqueness to the storyline.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2020.

