Drizzle to sizzle

Try this

Not being able to step out for a bite like before has meant trying our hands at all sorts of fare at home in the past six months. In order to help you add that restaurant touch to your pizzas, salads and pastas, city-based eatery 1441 Pizzeria has introduced two kinds of extra virgin olive oils — roasted garlic with basil, and chilli.

While the roasted garlic one is made by infusing garlic pods with extra virgin olive oil, the chilli one is extracted using an age-old technique and is recommended if you would like to add some extra spice to your dishes.

Log on to 1441 Pizzeria on Zomato, Swiggy; also available for in-store pickups

Cost Rs 195 onwards

