Drizzle to sizzle

Updated: 04 September, 2020 08:43 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Bored of eating same old ghar ka pizza? Spice it up with these extra virgin olive oils

Try this

Not being able to step out for a bite like before has meant trying our hands at all sorts of fare at home in the past six months. In order to help you add that restaurant touch to your pizzas, salads and pastas, city-based eatery 1441 Pizzeria has introduced two kinds of extra virgin olive oils — roasted garlic with basil, and chilli.

While the roasted garlic one is made by infusing garlic pods with extra virgin olive oil, the chilli one is extracted using an age-old technique and is recommended if you would like to add some extra spice to your dishes.

Log on to 1441 Pizzeria on Zomato, Swiggy; also available for in-store pickups
Cost Rs 195 onwards

First Published: 04 September, 2020 08:27 IST

