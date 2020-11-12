Drugs case: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades questioned by NCB for second day

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Thursday. Gabriella, 33, is being questioned in Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case for the second day.

On Wednesday, she reached the NCB office with her lawyer and was quizzed for over six hours. Arjun Rampal is likely to join the probe on Friday.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella were summoned by the anti-drug agency after raids at the actor’s Bandra home. In the raids lasting several hours, the NCB had seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal's driver.

The development came nearly a month after the NCB has nabbed a South African national Agisilaos Demetriades – Gabriella’s brother - from Lonavala (Pune).

The NCB contended that Agisilaos was part of a larger drug syndicate operating in Bollywood, which is the subject of intense probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Agisilaos is allegedly a drug supplier to peddlers who were said to be in contact with Sushant and others like his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

