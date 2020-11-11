Drugs case: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades questioned by NCB

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades (white shirt) at NCB office in Mumbai with her lawyer. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Wednesday to record her statement in Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case. She arrived at the agency office with her lawyer.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella were summoned by the anti-drug agency on Monday after raids at the actor’s Bandra home. Arjun Rampal likely to join the probe on Thursday.

In the raids lasting several hours, the NCB had seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal's driver.

Also Read: Drugs Case: Banned Tablets Recovered From Arjun Rampal's Home During Search By NCB

The development came nearly a month after the NCB has nabbed a South African national Agisilaos Demetriades – Gabriella’s brother - from Lonavala (Pune).

Also Read: Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Was In Touch With Peddlers Supplying Drugs For B-Town Parties: NCB Official

The NCB contended that Demetriades was part of a larger drug syndicate operating in Bollywood, which is the subject of intense probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Demetriades is allegedly a drug supplier to peddlers who were said to be in contact with Sushant and others like his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news