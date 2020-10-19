Gabriella Demetriades' brother was in touch with peddlers supplying drugs for B-Town parties: NCB official

In a new twist to the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested former South African model Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. According to the NCB, he has been found to be part of a larger drug syndicate and was also in touch with a number of peddlers in Goa and Mumbai. So far, the NCB has arrested 23 accused in the case including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior NCB official said, "During investigation we found that he was in touch with most of the drug peddlers arrested in the case. Those peddlers who supply high quality drugs to high-profile parties mostly belong to the B-town."

Banned drug found

The team of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided a room at a resort in Lonavala where Agisilaos was staying with his fiancée and seized a small quantity of charas. The agency also raided his Khar residence last Saturday and found a strip of Alprazolam (banned under NDPS Act).

"Based on the search operation conducted at both the premises he was summoned. He confessed to consuming narcotic substances including cannabis and was arrested based on his statement and electronic evidence that surfaced during the probe," the officer added. He has been booked under section 27 (A) of the NDPS Act (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly, any of the activities specified in sub-clauses).

The officials also confirmed that he was in touch with several drug peddlers, including Anuj Keshwani and Kaizan, who were arrested earlier in the case. The electronic evidence has revealed that he was taking contraband from Sandeep Gupta, who is an auto driver and has already been arrested in the matter.

Agisilaos was produced before the holiday court on Sunday and sent to NCB custody for two days. The agency told the court that he was part of a larger syndicate and was dealing in a variety of drugs. It also said that he had links with Sushant's house help Deepesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda.

'Bogus business'

The NCB has also found that he used to spend most of his time in India and was into some marketing work. "We suspect that the marketing work was a bogus business used by him to continue his chain of drug supply without the Indian agencies getting to know about it," the officer said.

Advocate Kushal Mor, who represented the accused, said in court, "The application has no grounds for arrest and there is no evidence of links to any drug syndicate. My client is fully cooperating with the agency." He also said that nothing was recovered from Agisilaos' house.

