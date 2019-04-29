Easy on the palate

food

An art studio-cum-cafe in Khar proves to be a decent option for hungry aesthetes, with a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan options

Thai flavoured Asian rice bowl

As absurd as it may sound, we love art more than we love food. And when we come across a café that combines the two, it surely gets our hopes up. Tucked in one of Linking Road's bylanes teeming with eateries is Me Time Cafe, an art studio-cum-café with a variety of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

When we enter the space on a Saturday afternoon, it is packed with students working on college projects, couples, business partners, and a family. No, we didn't intend to eavesdrop, but it's a relatively small space for the seating it offers, which makes it easy to hear all the talk.



Vanilla panna cotta

The decor is an eclectic mix — books hang as chandeliers and there's graffiti and framed doodles on the wall. The staff gives us a warm welcome and hands over the menu shaped like a palette. A glass wall divides the studio and the café.

There's an hourly charge of R700 if you wish to do artwork in the studio (all materials are provided). While the children inside seem occupied with their blank sheets, we decide to order the cashew cream cheese, smashed avocado and black sesame tartine (R320), which is subject to availability, and we're instantly told that it isn't our lucky day today.



Grilled vegetable lasagna with pesto cream

So, we choose the grilled vegetable lasagna with pesto cream (R350) and an apple and cinnamon iced tea (R120). The menu also has a key to dishes that are vegan, Jain or gluten-free. Our order arrives in 10 minutes.

The iced tea is perfectly blended and unlike most other places we've tried it, not loaded with ice cubes. A slight dash of lemon would've improved the overall flavour. The lasagna is an absolute delight. It isn't overloaded with cheese and the pasta slices melt in your mouth. We're positive that we have reached a point where we don't know if we want to finish the entire bowl and be filled with it or grab the menu again.



Apple and cinnamon iced tea

After sipping all the iced tea, we decide to do the latter. We choose the Thai-flavoured Asian bowl (R350), and the server asks us to pick between tofu and paneer as an addition to the dish. We go with tofu, and again, the café delivers with their prompt service. We lap up the mushrooms and tofu tossed in sesame, and the sautéed pakchoy that complements the soy chilli rice with coconut curry.

The dessert menu is also extensive ranging from fudge and fondant to cheesecake and ice cream sandwiches. We opt for a vanilla panna cotta (R250), and it arrives looking like a work of contemporary art with splatters of coconut dust. But it is too dense and could pass off as custard.

All in all, we are pleased with our experience. It proves to be a good hangout space for a diverse audience. With numerous haunts in the neighbourhood, we think this one is here to stay. Where else can you witness people talking share prices and having a heated debate over Frida Kahlo's artworks in the same space?

At Me Time Art Cafe, 467 Maya Building, Unit 1 ground floor, 14th Road, Khar West

Time 12 pm to 11 pm

Call 26054884

