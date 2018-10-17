Eat authentic delicacies at a week-long food festival in Mumbai

food

Relish authentic delicacies at a week-long food festival with a set price and unlimited servings

(Clockwise) Chicken steamed momos, tingmo, chocolate momos

For Sreejana Rai, the impetus for Dumpling Khang came from being unable to find affordable and good momos in Mumbai. Now, the no-frills eatery is hosting an Unlimited Chinese Week, beginning this Thursday, in collaboration with Bhukkad Flea, an annual food flea market.

The menu for the week-long festival will feature a mix of known comfort foods along with an eclectic mix of North Eastern delicacies. Rai’s eatery, which is popular for the wide range of momos on offer, will be serving regular varieties such as fried, steamed and pan-fried vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos. These will be available alongside oddball flavours such as chocolate momos and aamchi momo laden with Schezwan sauce and cheese.



Sreejana Rai

The highlight of the festival is expectedly the North Eastern fare that will feature dishes such as buththupka, a light and soupy delicacy made with hand-pulled noodles and thenthup, which also makes use of hand-pulled noodles but is spicier and more flavourful. On offer are also dishes like shafalay, a deep-fried dish with minced meat and veggie stuffing, tingmo, steamed bread rolls served with a gravy, prawn steam momo and chilli garlic noodles, which Rai claims are crowd favourites.

On: October 18 to 23, 12 pm to 10 pm

At: Shop 3, Saint Anthony’s Street, Kadamwadi, Vakola, Santacruz East.

Call: 9004889289

Log on to: eventshigh.com (for tickets)

Cost: Rs 750

