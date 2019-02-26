Eat your veggies at a sit-down session at Khar

Updated: Feb 26, 2019, 08:29 IST | The Guide Team

Sign up for a plant-based, fine dining sit-down session that hopes to bust myths about vegan food

Enjoy a vegan gourmet experience this Wednesday where you can tuck into dishes like cauliflower pistachio quinoa with cauliflower cream and roasted garlic panisse; beetroot kibbeh with a beetroot walnut pomegranate cream and salted vegan feta; and cacao olive oil cake with cacao oil and lemon coconut ice cream.

The event is curated by chef Raveena Taurani, who says, "Normally, when we step into a restaurant, the main course always focuses on an animal protein or a carbohydrate-heavy dish, but I was keen to showcase the vegetable as a true hero and show people how even veggies can be wholesome and flavourful in a meal."

ON February 27, 8 pm to 10 pm
AT Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West 
CALL 9867455009
LOG ON TO yogisattva.com
COST Rs 2,700

