Eat your veggies at a sit-down session at Khar

food

Sign up for a plant-based, fine dining sit-down session that hopes to bust myths about vegan food

Enjoy a vegan gourmet experience this Wednesday where you can tuck into dishes like cauliflower pistachio quinoa with cauliflower cream and roasted garlic panisse; beetroot kibbeh with a beetroot walnut pomegranate cream and salted vegan feta; and cacao olive oil cake with cacao oil and lemon coconut ice cream.

The event is curated by chef Raveena Taurani, who says, "Normally, when we step into a restaurant, the main course always focuses on an animal protein or a carbohydrate-heavy dish, but I was keen to showcase the vegetable as a true hero and show people how even veggies can be wholesome and flavourful in a meal."

ON February 27, 8 pm to 10 pm

AT Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West

CALL 9867455009

LOG ON TO yogisattva.com

COST Rs 2,700

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates