Search

Eight Chinese nationals killed, 29 injured in bus crash in Laos

Published: Aug 20, 2019, 11:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The accident took place on Monday afternoon when a bus carrying 43 tourists, one Chinese tour assistant, and two Lao nationals skidded off a road near the capital Vientiane

Eight Chinese nationals killed, 29 injured in bus crash in Laos
This picture has been used for representational purpose

Vientiane: Around eight Chinese nationals were reported dead and 29 others sustained injuries in a bus crash in northern Laos, the Chinese Embassy stated on Tuesday. According to Xinhua reports, one person still remains missing. The accident took place when a bus carrying 43 tourists, one Chinese tour assistant, and two Lao nationals skidded off a road near the capital Vientiane on Monday afternoon.

The police said the crash was probably caused by brake failure of the bus. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Dhule accident: 14 dead, 45 injured in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vietnamchinaworld news

Five killed, around 49 injured as bus fall in gorge in Kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK