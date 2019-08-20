Eight Chinese nationals killed, 29 injured in bus crash in Laos

international

The accident took place on Monday afternoon when a bus carrying 43 tourists, one Chinese tour assistant, and two Lao nationals skidded off a road near the capital Vientiane

Vientiane: Around eight Chinese nationals were reported dead and 29 others sustained injuries in a bus crash in northern Laos, the Chinese Embassy stated on Tuesday. According to Xinhua reports, one person still remains missing. The accident took place when a bus carrying 43 tourists, one Chinese tour assistant, and two Lao nationals skidded off a road near the capital Vientiane on Monday afternoon.

The police said the crash was probably caused by brake failure of the bus. Further details are awaited.

