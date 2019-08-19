Dhule accident: 14 dead, 45 injured in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra
Trailer truck carrying a container and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collide around 10.15 pm on Sunday night in Maharashtra's Dhule district
At least fourteen people were killed and 45 were reported injured in a head-on collision between a trailer truck carrying a container and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus around 10.15 pm on Sunday night in Maharashtra's Dhule district. An MSRTC spokesperson told mid-day that the accident took place late on Sunday about 1 km from Neemgul village in Dhule division. According to the local police officials, the death toll is expected to increase as the condition of at least three victims was said to be serious.
At least fourteen people were killed and 45 were reported injured in the accident at Dhule. Pic credit/Rajendra B Aklekar
The bus headed on Shahada-Aurangabad route was ferrying about 65 passengers when the speeding container trailer came from the opposite direction resulting in a collision killing 14 people.
The accident took place on Sunday about 1km from Neemgul village in Dhule division. Pic credit/Rajendra B Aklekar
Fourteen people, including the bus driver identified as Mukesh Patil and the container driver, died on the spot and 45 people have been injured in the mishap. The container trailer was registered in Andhra Pradesh.
A map of Nimgul village, Dhule
