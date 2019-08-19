Search

Dhule accident: 14 dead, 45 injured in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 15:53 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

Trailer truck carrying a container and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collide around 10.15 pm on Sunday night in Maharashtra's Dhule district

Dhule accident: 14 dead, 45 injured in truck-bus collision in Maharashtra
The bus on the Shahada-Aurangabad route was ferrying about 65 passengers. Pic/Rajendra B Aklekar

At least fourteen people were killed and 45 were reported injured in a head-on collision between a trailer truck carrying a container and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus around 10.15 pm on Sunday night in Maharashtra's Dhule district. An MSRTC spokesperson told mid-day that the accident took place late on Sunday about 1 km from Neemgul village in Dhule division. According to the local police officials, the death toll is expected to increase as the condition of at least three victims was said to be serious.

Also Read: Vision Zero launched to reduce accidents on old Mumbai-Pune highway

sfsf
At least fourteen people were killed and 45 were reported injured in the accident at Dhule. Pic credit/Rajendra B Aklekar

The bus headed on Shahada-Aurangabad route was ferrying about 65 passengers when the speeding container trailer came from the opposite direction resulting in a collision killing 14 people.

Also Read: 14 children injured in road mishap after bus skids off road in Palghar

zadad
The accident took place on Sunday about 1km from Neemgul village in Dhule division. Pic credit/Rajendra B Aklekar

Fourteen people, including the bus driver identified as Mukesh Patil and the container driver, died on the spot and 45 people have been injured in the mishap. The container trailer was registered in Andhra Pradesh. 

A map of Nimgul village, Dhule

Also Read: Mumbai: Two-year-old dies in a freak pothole accident in Thane

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

maharashtranational news

Six dead, one injured as truck collides over houses

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK