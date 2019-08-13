14 children injured in road mishap after bus skids off road in Palghar

mumbai

The bus was travelling on the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place

14 children injured after bus skids off road in Palghar. All pictures credit/Hanif Patel

In a tragic incident, school children on Tuesday morning were injured in a road accident after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra. The bus was heading towards the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. According to the news agency, ANI, all the injured persons have been admitted to the nearest local hospital.

Google map view of Palhar

According to the police, the incident occurred early in the morning around 6:30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus and in an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control of the vehicle and the bus skidded into the pit near the road leading to the mishap. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI

