Search

14 children injured in road mishap after bus skids off road in Palghar

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 14:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The bus was travelling on the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place

14 children injured in road mishap after bus skids off road in Palghar
14 children injured after bus skids off road in Palghar. All pictures credit/Hanif Patel

In a tragic incident, school children on Tuesday morning were injured in a road accident after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra. The bus was heading towards the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. According to the news agency, ANI, all the injured persons have been admitted to the nearest local hospital.

Also Read: Seven killed as car crashes into tree on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

ssdf
14 children injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district, early morning today

sfs
All the injured persons have been admitted to hospital


Google map view of Palhar

According to the police, the incident occurred early in the morning around 6:30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus and in an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control of the vehicle and the bus skidded into the pit near the road leading to the mishap. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Palghar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Photos: School-children injured after bus skids off road in Palghar
  • 1/6

    School children were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning

  • 2/6

    The bus was travelling on the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. 

  • 3/6

    According to the police, the incident took place early in the morning around 6:30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus

  • 4/6

    In an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control and the bus went into the pit near the road leading to the mishap

  • 5/6

    All the injured have been admitted to the nearest local hospital

  • 6/6

    Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. No loss of life or damage to property was reported, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

About the gallery

School children who were travelling by bus were injured after it skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district on Tuesday morning. We have pictures from the site. All pictures/Hanif Patel

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

palgharthanemumbai newsmumbaimaharashtra

Six killed in road mishap on NH-1

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK