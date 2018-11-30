Eiza Gonzalez joins Fast and Furious spinoff

hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez has joined the cast of Fast and Furious spinoff titled Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the cast of Fast and Furious spinoff titled Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say executives favoured Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong, which features Gonzalez and is also about to begin shooting, reports variety.com.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also on board with David Leitch directing. Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan penned the script. The film will see the titular, often-at-odds pair teaming up. It is unknown who Gonzalez will be playing.

Since his arrival in the franchise's fifth installment, Universal has tried to find a way to spin off Johnson's Hobbs character, given his popularity with fans. Statham joined the series in the seventh movie, and considering the chemistry between the two actors in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious", Universal took action on plans to develop a spinoff.

It hits theatres on July 26, 2019. Gonzalez has been on a roll since her breakout in Baby Driver and has a handful of upcoming projects set to bow over the next year, starting with the Robert Zemeckis film Welcome to Marwen.

