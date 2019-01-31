Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Celeb Review: B-townies give thumbs up

bollywood

Here's what Bollywood celebrities like R. Balki, Masaba Gupta & Amit V Masukar have to say after watching EK Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster

After attending a special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a bunch of celebrities like R Balki, Masaba Gupta and Amit V Masukar shared their reviews as for how the movie has given a tender message without being intrusive or harsh in any way.

R Balki has said that it's a very lovely, special and very beautifully made film, that everybody should go and watch, it is the most important film done in a way that is absolutely right for the audience.

Masaba shared the tweet along with a picture writing: "Thanks for having me @sonamakapoor@RajkummarRao@AnilKapoor - feeling very warm if I may say so...again! #ekladkikodekhatoaisalaga

Also, the director of the movie Newton, Amit V Masukar shared on his social media: "What a refreshing, progressive, entertaining film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is! Loved it! @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao #ShellyChopraDhar - Bollywood has come of age with this film! [sic]"

Recently, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga launched the second trailer in a unique way. For the first time ever a film opted for a LIVE installation in order to convey the bold message of the film.

The activity took place at a mall in Mumbai where the star cast viz. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao confined themselves into a glass box, which almost looked like a statue. Essaying the bold topic of acceptance and coming out of the glass box, the makers interestingly presented the sensitive subject leaving the fans intrigued for the film.

Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has been making the right noise ever since the film was announced. The new trailer showcased Sonam Kapoor's struggle and fights against her family for her love.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unusual and unique script of the film played the big role to bring this duo together.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

