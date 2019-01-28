Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga composer Rochak Kohli strikes gold on number 12

music

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga composer Rochak Kohli says producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and actor Anil Kapoor gave their nod to the film's rehashed title track after 11 iterations

Standing out from the recent crop of rehashed songs that have hit the charts, Rochak Kohli's rendition of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is aptly winning acclaim for almost passing off as an original number. With the team - including Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anil Kapoor -that had created the 1942: A Love Story number also overseeing this version, Kohli admits getting this song on the table was a tough task.



"What you hear is the 12th version of the song. Vidhu sir and Anil were giving their inputs on the song, and had not approved the previous 11 [iterations]. That their inputs are as simple as a 'working' or 'not working', implied that I had to figure out what was going wrong with each version," Kohli tells mid-day. It was with the support of director Shelly Chopra Dhar that the musician revisited the song in new light.

"We realised they were comparing the song to the original, which is what the viewers would do too. So, we decided to only retain the hook line, and eliminate the other portions of the original. Since the song is set in Punjab, Gurpreet [Saini, lyricist] added the vibe of the place, and that helped us hit the right chord."

The soundtrack of the film, he says, has a lot to look forward to. "There's a song called Good Morning, which, unlike a romantic number or shaadi track, doesn't have an agenda attached to it. Another number called Chitteya will be unveiled after the film releases since it reveals the storyline."

