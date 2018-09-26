Ekta Kapoor awarded as the Icon of Excellence at the Tycoons of Tomorrow awards

bollywood

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor received the special honour 'Icon of Excellence' at the Forbes Tycoons of Tomorrow awards on recently

Ekta Kapoor

The celebrated producer who masters content across mediums receives the special honour for her impeccable body of work for not just the Television industry but also films and digital medium.

Hailed to be the TRP Queen and the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers and digital viewers.

The latest domain being the Digital platform, Ekta Kapoor spoke at length about her thoughts on how she is attracting viewers for the latest medium.

Ekta posted on her Instagram handle, "Thanku @forbes !!![sic]"

Breaking stereotypes in the entertainment world, Ekta Kapoor carved a niche for her own, creating new content for the audience. Content Czarina Ekta has very well known the pulse of her viewers and delivered the best time and again.

Ekta Kapoor is currently mastering various mediums as she basks in the glory of her web series Home, gears up for the much loved and anticipated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also is busy with her upcoming feature films Mental Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi.

