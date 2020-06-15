Ekta Kapoor bids adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput in video post; Masaba Gupta's comment will make you ponder

Remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, producer Ekta Kapoor, in an Instagram post on Monday, described him as an 'odd different genius'. Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor with the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and later gained success with another K-soap, Pavitra Rishta.

Sharing a video collage of several pictures that she clicked with Sushant, Ekta wrote: "DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless night. All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much ! [sic]"

Several celebrities shared their condolences with this post. Designer Masaba Gupta left an honest and thought-provoking comment to Ekta Kapoor's post, which will make you think and ponder. She wrote, "Only if the Odd ones were celebrated instead of being made to feel like the they are meant to go sit in a different corner from everyone else. I've always wondered why an actor has to live out of a definition served by society both personally and professionally. I’m reading about him and discovering who he was & happy he didn’t feel the need to fit into that definition. Different is wonderful,but just not enough sometimes,I think [sic]"



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. The actor was 34. The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors including Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many others took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

