Ekta Kapoor calls off Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot, after Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, creator-producer Ekta Kapoor called off the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as soon as lead actor Parth Samthaan informed her that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. A source from the set reveals, "Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were shooting their portions at the Andheri studio when word about Parth's health came in. On Ekta's orders, the production house immediately cancelled the day's shoot, and requested the cast and crew to self-quarantine. They also urged those who were in close proximity to Parth to get themselves tested."

As per procedure, the studio was promptly disinfected. The actors were also notified that filming would be suspended for three days, following which the production house would take a call on the way forward. The source adds, "The shoot of Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya have been cancelled as they are filmed in the same studio." Soon after, Samthaan shared the news on social media.

When mid-day contacted Balaji Telefilms, the spokesperson confirmed the development, stating, "Our first priority is to protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

