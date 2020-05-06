Ekta Kapoor shares old family photo, wants to know what dad Jeetendra is thinking

Ace producer Ekta Kapoor shared a close bond with her family - dad Ravi Kapoor, aka Jeetendra, mum Shobha and brother Tusshar. Ekta recently shared a lovely throwback family photo, which features the four in their younger days, but looking awfully distracted!

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "Well well! We have come a long way! Guess wat my dad is thinking."

Well, can you guess what veteran actor Jeetendra is thinking about in the photo?

Several of Ekta's industry friends and Insta followers commented on the post. Ronit Roy wrote, "Wow! Yes a loooong looooong way," while Akshay Dogra said, "Well all that matters is happiness on point here too!" while Rahul Dev commented, "She's got 'the look'."

While in lockdown, Ekta Kapoor has been entertaining her fans with some throwback memories. She recently shared a video of her dancing with close friends Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza.

