Ekta Kapoor: Teach my son that there are no fairytales

A little over a year after welcoming son Ravie into her life via surrogacy, Ekta Kapoor is gearing up to reflect the hardships mothers face while raising children with her latest offering, Mentalhood. Considering actor-brother Tusshar is also a single parent to Laksshya, the producer says that their personal experiences served as fodder for the Karisma Kapoor starrer.

"The best part about being a single parent is that [I] have the ability to teach [my] child, at a young age itself, that there are no fairytales. I have the toughest job of telling my child that he has been born via surrogacy. I have [showcased] this in the series too. By doing so, I will give him the biggest gift because I won't be feeding him with sweet [stories] and then sending him into a bitter world," says Ekta.

Pointing out that Dino Morea's character is inspired by that of Tusshar, she adds that a single parent has the additional responsibility of making certain that his child doesn't feel the absence of the other parent. "[He must be told that he] has one parent, who can love him enough to suffice for two," she says, adding that the March 11 release is as much an ode to mothers as it is to daughters. "It discusses how people are quick to judge a parent based on his/her relationship with the child. I started off dedicating this show to my mother, but ended up dedicating it to my son as well."

While telling the stories of six different mothers, the makers and cast members drew from their personal lives to ensure this show hits closer to home for viewers. "A simple aspect like showcasing Karisma's children as late risers, was inspired from Karisma and Ekta's childhood. Shruti Seth's character is shown to believe in alternative medicine, which is inspired by Karisma's mother's behaviour," says a source.

