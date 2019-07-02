Ekta Kapoor: Today decriminalisation of adultery is considered personal

web-series

Producer Ekta Kapoor on how the recent decriminalisation of adultery makes her web show based on the 1959 Nanavati case even more relevant

The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati

Even though the 1959 Nanavati case has been abundantly exploited by cinema, producer Ekta Kapoor suggests that her upcoming web series, The verdict: State vs Nanavati explores the event from a perspective that hasn't been considered before. "The movies that have been based on the case [ were] lacklustre, and [ had a] one-sided view about a man who killed another man to protect his wife, and the nation. The jury went against what was probably legally right and supported a man who killed someone because his wife was having an affair. [What wasn't considered in cinema] was that it was a consensual affair. Today, such an issue would be considered entirely personal," says Kapoor.

Pointing out that the Manav Kaul and Elli AvrRam-starrer holds relevance in the wake of the decriminalisation of adultery, Kapoor frowns upon the manner in which the case unfolded in 1959. "We have finally removed the law that treated women as property. That was a time when women were treated badly and were not allowed to take decisions. We've also explored the aspect of [the wife] being a foreign national."

With then-popular magazine banking on the case to make sales as it ran front-page reports of the developments and reportedly hiked its fee from 50 paise to Rs 2.5, Kapoor says the show also scrutinises the role of the media." [The magazine] was criticised. There is a scene in the series that showcases the owner of a leading daily accusing the [magazine owner] of only attempting to make sales. The latter responds stating, ' Years later, you will do the same thing.'"

