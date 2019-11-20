Ekta Kapoor wishes brother Tusshar with a video featuring unseen photos

It's Tusshar Kapoor's 43rd birthday today and sister Ekta Kapoor found the sweetest way to wish him on his special day. Ekta Kapoor created a short video made up of Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya's unseen photos, which will surely melt your heart. Ekta captioned the video as, "Happie bday my hero!!!! @tusshark89"

The video also features Tusshar Kapoor with his friends and family, including Ekta and dad Jeetendra. Tusshar was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi, and will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb.

Speaking about his absence from the big screen, Tusshar Kapoor said in a chat with mid-day, "I signed several films, but they never took off. There are a lot of factors at play and often an actor can do nothing about it. In one instance, the film was about to roll when certain issues cropped up just a day prior."

Tusshar became a father to a baby boy, Laksshya, via surrogacy in 2016. He says, "People think I have cut down on work because of fatherhood. But that's not the case. I am open to doing all kinds of films." The actor, who's been a part of the Golmaal franchise, says he feels like he's got typecast in a certain manner. "But I have also done films like Khakee (2004) and Shootout In Lokhandwala (2007). In fact, my best performances have been the non-comedy roles," he further said.

